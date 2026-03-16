Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Analog Devices worth $319,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $306.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

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About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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