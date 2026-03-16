Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) CTO Roald Brouwer Purchases 2,000 Shares

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,944.16. This represents a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roald Brouwer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Roald Brouwer bought 3,000 shares of Amrize stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.72 per share, for a total transaction of $176,160.00.

Amrize Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE AMRZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amrize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amrize during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Amrize Company Profile

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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