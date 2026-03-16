Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $18.6830. 7,872,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,225,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,547.36. The trade was a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929,357 shares of company stock valued at $37,783,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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