Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,450 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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