Amkor Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,862 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average volume of 6,810 put options.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,919.36. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,363,175. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,239. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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