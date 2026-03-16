American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Position Boosted by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 257,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 120,890 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

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American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $139.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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