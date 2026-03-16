Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $40.10 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Ameresco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ameresco from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Insider Activity at Ameresco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $536,155.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,890.65. This represents a 52.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,020 shares of company stock valued at $577,840. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Ameresco by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 222,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.53. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.09 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

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Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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