Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,961,422 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 12th total of 2,501,772 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,848 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alvotech by 1,707.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 337,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period.

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Alvotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ALVO opened at $3.47 on Monday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alvotech

About Alvotech

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Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high‐quality, cost‐effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in‐house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

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