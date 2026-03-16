Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 109895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANRO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

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Alto Neuroscience Trading Up 10.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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