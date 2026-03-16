Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

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Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.7%

LNT stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $57.09 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 622,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 984,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 470,967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,015,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 108.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

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Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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