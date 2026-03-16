Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.29 and last traded at GBX 10.83. 127,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 293,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -213.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.87.

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Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.84) EPS for the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.91% and a positive return on equity of 227.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

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