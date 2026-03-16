Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised Alector from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector Stock Down 1.3%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth $6,064,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $5,094,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 942,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.20 on Monday. Alector has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 224.96% and a negative net margin of 679.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on discovering and developing immuno-neurology therapies that target the innate immune system to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Alector’s approach aims to harness the body’s natural defense mechanisms to clear pathological proteins and restore neuronal function in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, with lead programs AL001 and AL002 advancing in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease studies.

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