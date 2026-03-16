Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 23,420 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akso Health Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Akso Health Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

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