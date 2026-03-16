Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,961,840.00 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $1,961,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,150,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,650,960. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aflac alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 18,100 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,982,493.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,000 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $2,098,930.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 17,300 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $1,896,426.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,100 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $2,115,707.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 19,300 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $2,141,528.00.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $109.10. 1,914,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,404. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.