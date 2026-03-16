Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.17 and last traded at $196.58. Approximately 30,147,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,823,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic Helios partnership with Celestica to deliver a rack-scale AI platform should accelerate OEM adoption of AMD Instinct-based systems and expand go-to-market reach for data-center customers. Celestica and AMD Helios announcement

Strategic Helios partnership with Celestica to deliver a rack-scale AI platform should accelerate OEM adoption of AMD Instinct-based systems and expand go-to-market reach for data-center customers. Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a multi-year IP license and settlement with Adeia, removing litigation overhang and widening access to IP that could speed product development. AMD-Adeia license agreement

AMD signed a multi-year IP license and settlement with Adeia, removing litigation overhang and widening access to IP that could speed product development. Positive Sentiment: U.S. export policy reversal clears a regulatory obstacle for AMD’s Instinct GPUs overseas, improving addressable market and sales visibility for data-center accelerators. Export rules reversal

U.S. export policy reversal clears a regulatory obstacle for AMD’s Instinct GPUs overseas, improving addressable market and sales visibility for data-center accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Supply-chain moves: expanded manufacturing tie-up with Flex to produce Instinct platforms in the U.S. and CEO Lisa Su’s planned Samsung meeting to secure HBM both reduce execution risk on supply for AI products. Flex expanded AMD manufacturing partnership

Supply-chain moves: expanded manufacturing tie-up with Flex to produce Instinct platforms in the U.S. and CEO Lisa Su’s planned Samsung meeting to secure HBM both reduce execution risk on supply for AI products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists (BNP Paribas, Wolfe Research, others) and positive previews on RDNA 5 GPU performance lift investor sentiment around GPU and AI roadmap execution. Analyst bullish coverage RDNA 5 preview

Analyst bullishness persists (BNP Paribas, Wolfe Research, others) and positive previews on RDNA 5 GPU performance lift investor sentiment around GPU and AI roadmap execution. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reiterated a sector-perform rating with a $230 target — implies upside but not an explicit buy signal; helpful for valuation debates. RBC rating/target

RBC reiterated a sector-perform rating with a $230 target — implies upside but not an explicit buy signal; helpful for valuation debates. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as effectively zero and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a material change in bearish positioning. (Internal market data entry.)

Short-interest data reported as effectively zero and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a material change in bearish positioning. (Internal market data entry.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (executive share disposals totaling tens of millions), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Insider selling report

Significant insider selling has been reported (executive share disposals totaling tens of millions), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Some Wall Street voices (Goldman, D.A. Davidson) have flagged a slower near-term path and estimate cuts, and macro headwinds (commodity-driven selloffs) remain a risk to chip multiples. Analyst caution

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 154,392 shares of company stock worth $33,120,933 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.