Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $302.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Shirley sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $382,774.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,100.96. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,991. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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