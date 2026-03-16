AbbVie Inc. $ABBV is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,062,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 5.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $245,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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