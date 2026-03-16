795,123 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 795,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,920,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,682,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5,111.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after buying an additional 1,065,464 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,848,000.

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Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

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