755,203 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,372,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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