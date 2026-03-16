73,927 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,699,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $696,841,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,831,000 after acquiring an additional 796,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,549,000 after acquiring an additional 619,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,375.42. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.52 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.26 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

See Also

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