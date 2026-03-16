630,183 Shares in Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY Acquired by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 630,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 260.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 667.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LWAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $318.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 26,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $645,445.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 757,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,506,037.66. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company’s flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

Further Reading

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