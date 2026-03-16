50,000 Shares in Klarna Group plc $KLAR Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.
Klarna Group Stock Performance
Shares of KLAR opened at $15.87 on Monday. Klarna Group plc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -20.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on KLAR
Klarna Group Company Profile
Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.
Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.
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