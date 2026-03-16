50,000 Shares in Klarna Group plc $KLAR Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

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Klarna Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLAR opened at $15.87 on Monday. Klarna Group plc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion and a PE ratio of -20.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

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Klarna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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