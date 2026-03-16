470,781 Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after buying an additional 125,719 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 779,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.41 million, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.