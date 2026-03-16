458,594 Shares in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 458,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 216,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $7,290,225.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 462,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,814,176. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR opened at $35.07 on Monday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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