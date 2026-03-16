3,840 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79. The firm had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.