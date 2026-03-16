3,840 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Boot Barn Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $164.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.
Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.