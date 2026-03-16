29,897 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 14,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Textron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In related news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 219,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $21,612,705.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 742,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,061,355.38. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. This represents a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $91.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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