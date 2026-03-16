26,250 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,395.44. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $139.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.