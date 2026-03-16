241,381 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Purchased by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,000. Chewy comprises about 1.2% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Chewy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Chewy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 383,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. Chewy has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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