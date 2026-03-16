13,656 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 115.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

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Talen Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TLN opened at $316.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $162.31 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Talen Energy from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 target price on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLN

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

See Also

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