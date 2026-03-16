108,247 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Purchased by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,814,000. CoreWeave comprises 1.9% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $25,861,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in CoreWeave by 439.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 1.6%

CRWV opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.35. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $22,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585,885 shares of company stock worth $387,110,134.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

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Key CoreWeave News

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CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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