103,625 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 7,921.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $41.30 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $1,068.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.

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