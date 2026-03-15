Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Position Trimmed by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,710 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,525,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 447,810 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zeta Global by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE ZETA opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -118.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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