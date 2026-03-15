Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60.87 Million

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Wrapped HYPE has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HYPE has a total market cap of $296.16 million and $60.87 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be bought for about $37.32 or 0.00051983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,709.05 or 0.99875401 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Token Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 7,935,093 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HYPE is hyperliquid.xyz. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Wrapped HYPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 7,881,545.82231862. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 37.95837969 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $58,179,272.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HYPE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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