Woodward, Inc. $WWD is Earnest Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up approximately 1.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $354,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 122.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,849,000 after acquiring an additional 497,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Woodward by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,555,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $184,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ WWD opened at $356.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $403.31.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Woodward announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $366.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.64, for a total transaction of $1,923,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,829 shares in the company, valued at $25,320,466.56. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total transaction of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This represents a 37.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,925 shares of company stock worth $11,692,560. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.