Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Stock Position Boosted by Circumference Group LLC

Circumference Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 7.2% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Wix.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.69 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Citigroup cut their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $176.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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