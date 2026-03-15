Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.1%

WPM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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