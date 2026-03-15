Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.1%
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $864.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 revenue, earnings and operating cash flow; management said core assets (Salobo, Antamina, Peñasquito) and ramping mines (Blackwater, Goose) drove outperformance. PR Newswire: Record Annual Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat consensus: EPS $1.22 vs. estimates (~$0.91), revenue ~$865M (surged ~127% y/y) driven by higher metal prices and ~35% more GEOs sold—signals stronger cash generation. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 18% to US$0.195/share (first 2026 dividend), continuing a progressive payout policy and returning more capital after record 2025 dividends. Ex-dividend date and payment timing noted in filings. PR Newswire: Dividend Declaration
- Positive Sentiment: Management forecasted stronger 2026 output growth, reinforcing the revenue/production drivers behind the dividend increase and valuation support for a streaming model. Seeking Alpha: Dividend Hike & 2026 Output Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity supportive: Scotiabank nudged up FY estimates and maintains Outperform with a $175 target; RBC remains Buy — adds third-party validation to upside case. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Company awarded $1M to Cetos Water for wastewater-reuse tech — a sustainability move that supports long-term operating resilience but has limited near-term financial impact. InsiderMonkey: Sustainable Mining Investment
- Neutral Sentiment: Shares showed a modest after-hours uptick following the results and dividend announcement, reflecting immediate positive reception; intraday weakness suggests mixed intraday flows. Yahoo Finance: After-Hours Move
- Negative Sentiment: Despite strong results, the stock is down in regular trading — likely short-term profit-taking and valuation scrutiny (WPM trades at elevated multiples vs. history), which can weigh on the share price until buyers absorb supply.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.
The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.
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