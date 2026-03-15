Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Welltower worth $297,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $207.88 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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