Weimob (WEMXF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weimob (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0014 per share and revenue of $117.4690 million for the quarter.

Weimob Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEMXF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Weimob has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

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About Weimob

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Weimob (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) is a China-based technology company specializing in cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM) and e-commerce. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Guangzhou, the company develops platforms that enable businesses to engage customers across social media, mobile apps and online storefronts. Weimob’s solutions are designed to streamline marketing campaigns, automate customer interactions and support omnichannel sales strategies, with a strong emphasis on integration with the WeChat ecosystem.

The company’s core offerings include Weimob Cloud, a unified operating system for online merchants, and Weimob One, an all-in-one marketing and CRM toolkit.

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