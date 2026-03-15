Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,389.24. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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