Vor Biopharma Inc. $VOR Stake Reduced by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,778 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vor Biopharma from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.99. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

About Vor Biopharma

(Free Report)

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient’s immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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