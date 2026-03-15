Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 451230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vitalhub from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.

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Vitalhub Trading Down 4.3%

Insider Activity at Vitalhub

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.19 million, a PE ratio of 193.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Vitalhub news, Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$50,488.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 148,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,345,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,735. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

Further Reading

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