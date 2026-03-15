Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 9.2% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 316.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 192,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.5%

VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $276.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.