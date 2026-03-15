Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 140,750 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 12th total of 106,403 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,467 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verde Clean Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verde Clean Fuels has an average rating of “Sell”.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 19.7%

VGAS stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.37. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

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Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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