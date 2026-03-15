Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

VOO stock opened at $609.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $631.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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