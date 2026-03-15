Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Position Raised by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,687,000 after buying an additional 556,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 1,078,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,193,000 after buying an additional 494,886 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,363,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,325 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $260.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

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