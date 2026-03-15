Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1,344,506.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 205,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

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