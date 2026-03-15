Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8,307.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VEA stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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