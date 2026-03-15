VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Short Interest Down 33.9% in February

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,682 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 12th total of 132,697 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 2.1%

IDX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. The Index is the property of Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH, which has contracted with Structured Solutions AG to maintain and calculate the Index.

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