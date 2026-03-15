VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Short Interest Update

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 48,802 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 70,680 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 156,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

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VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,538. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

VanEck CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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