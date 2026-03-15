Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on April 3rd

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

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Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Utah Medical Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

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Utah Medical Products, Inc (NASDAQ: UTMD), headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of single‐use medical devices focusing principally on respiratory therapy and patient monitoring applications. Since its founding in the late 1970s, the company has built a reputation for innovation in airway management and non‐invasive monitoring products used in acute and long‐term care settings.

The company’s core product portfolio includes tracheostomy tubes and related accessories, endotracheal tube holders, disposable catheters and sensors for measuring end‐tidal carbon dioxide (CO₂).

Further Reading

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